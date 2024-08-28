Final weekend of summer 2024 concerts

The last three concerts of the season are this weekend. We sincerely hope you will come on down to the Bandstand to visit with friends and listen to the Band play. We love playing for you and it is so much more fun when we have a crowd.

We will play Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. We would love to play for YOU! Have a great week and come see us this weekend!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday Aug. 30

*Some of Our Favorites

1 Torch of Liberty

2 Barnum & Bailey’s Favorites

3 Children of the Shrine

4 Lassus Trombone

5 Battle Cry of Freedom

6 Under the Double Eagle

7 Blue Tango

8 The Huntress

9 Lights Out

10 Bombasto

11 Zacatecas

12 Polka

13 God Bless America

Saturday, Aug. 31

*Some of Our Favorites

1 Anchors Aweigh

2 Americana

3 Armed Forces Salute

4 Carnival of Roses

5 Slim Trombone

6 Beauty and the Beast

7 Kansas City

8 Klaxon

9 Con Brio

10 Missouri Waltz

11 Second Connecticut

12 College Life

13 God Bless America

Sunday, Sept. 1

* Final Concert for this Summer

1 The Band Played On

2 Just a Closer Walk with Thee

3 Trumpeter’s Lullaby

4 Holy City

5 When Saints Go Marching In

6 Billy Sundays Successful Songs

7 Salute to Victor Herbert

8 America the Beautiful

9 Seventy-Six Trombones

10 Ave Maria

11 Our Director

12 Now is the Hour

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner

“I can remember when I was just a very small boy, going to the Park and listening to the City Band play. At the time, names like W. W. Sunderwirth, Dutch Crawford, Curly Mann and Sterling Jones were well known. These men were great, great musicians. They played a lot of the old circus marches and overtures that we are still playing today. These musician, and their music, will never die; the will live on in our hearts and memories forever.

I was only a freshman in high school when I started playing in the City Band. To play second and third chair was great. When Mr. Sunderwirth became director of the band, I had to play first chair, and it was quite a challenge following someone with his talent. Even now I still feel that I could never fill this man’s shoes. He has always inspired me and has helped me to be a better musician.

May the El Dorado Springs Municipal Band live to be one hundred years old…and many, many more.”

-Steve Banks

Directors

1887 C. V. Mickey 1930 Lendon Enloe

1895 George Woodruff` 1931 Dr. D. I. Netherow

1896 C. V. Mickey 1932-33 W. W. Wick

1897-98 Professor A. M. Henry 1934-43 John Davis

1901 George Woodruff 1944 Mr. Vernon

1902 Charles Neff 1945-46 Kenneth Allen

1903 Professor A. M. Henry 1947 Bill Laws

1904-11 Charles Neff 1948-1950 Joe D. Andrea

1912 Everett Suggs 1951-57 Vernon Wade

1913-17 Unknown 1958-59 Carl Schecker

1918-25 Dr. D. I. Netherow 1960-61 Mr. Hathaway

1926-27 Mr. Gray 1962-65 Tom Glascock

1928 Lendon Enloe 1966-79 W. W. Sunderwirth

1929 Emil Crawford 1980- Gary Hardison