Families love to make a big splash on Memorial Day weekend with fun in the water. This Saturday, May 21, prepare to jump in with both feet and learn about water safety that will help keep your family safe and maximize your fun this summer.

West Central Missouri Community Action Agency, in cooperation with the US Army Corps of Engineers, will host Water Safety Fun Day on Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m. The event will be held at the Liston Center, 508 North Main, El Dorado Springs. Also sponsoring the event are the Department of Conservation, and El Dorado Springs Parents as Teachers. In addition to a program on water safety, drawings for door prizes will include two $50 Walmart gift certificates, a fishing pole, and a life jacket. Games for the kids will be coordinated by Parents as Teachers, and snacks will be available for all.

Traci Borders, Community Initiatives Coordinator, commented “This is going to be such a fun event! We are hoping for a great turn out and feel like this is a really timely program. Summertime is here and so is lake season, and we just want everyone to enjoy their time in the water and be as safe as they can!”

Water safety is an important but sometimes neglected topic. The National Drowning Prevention Alliance (NDPA) indicates that drowning is the number one cause of injury-related death for children under age 5, and the second leading cause for children 6-14, an average of 10 per day. It is estimated that for every fatal drowning victim, another 5 to 10 victims receives hospital related care for non-fatal drowning injuries. And, drowning is the cause of death for most boating fatalities. That’s why learning about water safety and putting knowledge into practice is so important. “This information can have a real ripple effect,” says Borders. “Water safety education and promoting swimming skills have a vitally important impact on drowning prevention, and it’s as important for adults as it is for kids.”

For more information on Water Safety Fun Day or other local West Central programs, contact Traci Borders at 660-476-2185 extension 3062.