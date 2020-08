Bright Futures is collecting supplies from Monday, Aug. 3, to Thursday, Aug. 6, for the Cedar County Backpack Fair. Community members can drop off Number 2 pencils, dry erase markers, spiral notebooks or ink pens at the Superintendent’s office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance on Hwy. 54 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.