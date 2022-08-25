The Cedar County Emergency Management Director and the Cedar County Commission are lifting the countywide burn ban for Cedar County due to sufficient rainfalls improving recent drought conditions.

This ban is no longer in effect as of this date until, or unless, conditions worsen to necessitate a future ban.

Thank you,

Marlon Collins, Presiding Commissioner; Don Boultinghouse, Northern Commissioner; Ted Anderson, Southern Commissioner; Arlo Rupke, Emergency Management Director