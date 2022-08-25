By: Jacque Gilpin Dudley (Proud Aunt)

On Friday, August 19th, proud Grandfather Howard (Shorty) Gilpin was watching the sky over El Dorado Springs with family. His grandson, Major Matt McCandless, was piloting a C-17 for his traditional final flight with the Air Force. He wanted to flyover his grandparent’s farm and road in El Dorado. The flyover also provided an unexpected treat for the community. Yes, it was the Good Guys overhead! Major McCandless will be transferring from the Air Force to full-time service in the Air Force Reserves where he will be a pilot instructor stationed in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Matt is a 2006 graduate of Baxter Springs High School and a 2010 graduate of the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. He is married to Cassie (Webb), and they have two sons, Wyatt and Wesley. Matt is the son of Gary and Jan (Gilpin) McCandless and the son-in-law of Doug and Cindy (Coale) Webb. Both his mother and mother-in-law grew up in El Dorado Springs. His grandmother is the late Nina Gilpin.

Matt’s final flight originated from his current assignment at Altus Air Force Base in Altus, OK. His flight plan included flying over towns where Matt’s family and friends were watching at El Dorado Springs, St. Louis, Branson, Joplin and Baxter Springs, KS. Some of the flyovers were at the lowest permitted level of 500 ft and was a loud and exciting wave to family and friends. Even though it was loud and low…no worries; it’s a standard training maneuver of which Major McCandless and his crew are adept.

Matt said, “It has been an honor and privilege serving these past twelve years. I am deeply thankful for the love and support I have received from family and friends.”

A heartfelt thank you to Matt, all military men, women, and veterans for your service to our great country! God Bless the USA!