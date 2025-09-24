Independent journalist Basil “BZWatchdog” Zangare has released video and call audio of the arrest of activist Angel Moses, alleging misconduct by an Appleton City Police Department supervisor. The footage was posted Sept. 18 to BZWATCHDOG’s Facebook page and premiered in full on the Kansas City Accountability YouTube channel.

Zangare identified the supervisor as Assistant Chief Michael Dobbs, who he said detained Moses while the activist was peacefully exercising his First Amendment rights. According to Zangare, the supervisor exited the station, ordered Moses to approach despite no apparent crime in progress, and carried out an arrest.

“The supervisor’s demeanor was degrading and unprofessional,” Zangare said. “Government cannot silence the press or the people. When officers ignore the Constitution they swore to uphold, communities of color pay the price first and worst.”

The release included video, a recorded call with the supervisor, and a scheduled live community Q&A.

Requests for Comment

Zangare said he has asked Appleton City officials, including the mayor and police chief, for a written statement as well as records of the department’s body-worn camera policy, related footage and any internal review documents. As of press time, no response had been received.

Accountability Demands

BZWATCHDOG is calling on the city to clarify whether the supervisor was wearing or using a body-worn camera and whether activation policies were followed. The group also requested data on stop and search outcomes by race, complaint histories and training records for civil rights, de-escalation and bias awareness.

Zangare urged Appleton City to dismiss charges against Moses, issue a formal apology, and place the supervisor on leave pending an independent review.

“This is not a threat—it’s an opportunity for leadership,” Zangare said. “Appleton City can choose transparency, issue a clear statement and uphold the Constitution, or it can continue down a path that erodes public trust.”

The officer is referred to as “Assistant Chief” based on identification given by police department staff. City officials have not confirmed his title or the status of any internal investigation.