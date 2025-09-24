That was quite a storm we had Thursday. We lost a 1/3 of our canvas awning – the south part. The building down the street has the same pattern of storm damage. I didn’t see any other damage, but I’m told there was some. I had a meeting in Nevada at 4:30. When I call to say I would be late because of the monster storm I was told that there was sunshine and clear skies there. And as I slowly moved westward the storm slowly moved eastward.

It looks like I’ll finally have my “welcome” door attached to my north wall. It was done by the “painting ladies”. It is a tall “door” that has a doorknob and the inscription reads “Welcome to El Dorado Springs, Right where you need to be.”

Right now it is in two pieces in my hall.

We didn’t make it to the Miller Boultinghouse Reunion. I can’t get Kenny’s wheel chair into the car. It is too heavy for me to handle. Basically, we go where there are wheel chairs – doctors’ offices, etc. I hope everybody had a good time.

KSL