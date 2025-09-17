Camp Galilee will celebrate their 70th Birthday this Saturday with a Car Show at 899 E. Martin in El Dorado Springs.

What is now known as Camp Galilee and Lake Galilee started in the 1890’s as Wonder City Lake.

The lake and property had several owners until 1950 when the Southwest Missouri Conference of the Methodist Church bought the lake and 40 acres. The camp now consists of 150 acres. It is no longer owned by the Methodist Church

The Lake is one remaining asset in El Dorado Springs’ past that hasn’t disappeared. (info taken from Virginia Stains “Peek at the Past” written in 1981.

For more information about the Car Show call 417-876-7490.