My cat died. Jack lost his long time friend, Dian, last Tuesday. She went out on the deck in the morning, found a comfortable place under the Picnic table and died sometime around noon. She was a sleek, black kitty that I will miss.

OC (other cat) one of our new additions at the office was renamed Captain and taken to meet his new friend, Jack. There was some fierce growling for a few days. It took me a while to realize it was Captain making the noise. But finally they touched noses. Captain has taken up the position of lap-cat, the one thing that Dian did well, and Jack has spent some time wondering why his food bowl is not on the counter, but on the floor. They both sleep with me arriving sometime after I my eyes close.

It is almost time for a “new” Old Farmers Almanac to hit the shelves. The current one has been pretty accurate this year. A couple of years ago they didn’t get anything right – in my opinion.