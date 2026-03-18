The last scheduled El Dorado Springs Council meeting fort march 2026 was held on Monday March 16 and opened with pray, the pledge, approval of the March 2 minutes and reports and written communications leading into the Public Forum.

Lucus Quamme was present and asked to speak. He was told that the rule was five minutes per speaker.

Quamme was prepared. He came with a recording of a conversation with City Manager Bruce Rogers and folders of information that each council member got.

Quamme admitted that he was nervous, but proceeded with blaming Rogers for the misery he experienced the past few years, As Quamme, stated, there was an incident a few years ago that Quamme said he tried to rectify with Rogers. According to Quamme, Rogers lied about what happened. Rogers listened quietly as Quamme continued. Mayor Nathan Murrell interrupted and stated that there was a five minute restriction on speaking to the council. Murrell said there were other people present and other things to attend to.

After expressing himself and getting ready to leave the meeting he told Rogers that he hated him, but as one of God’s creatures he also loved him.

There was a discussion about the airport and the pool.

Rogers said that the high winds were straight winds . He said that there were 23 trees at the cemetery that were damaged and 30 plus headstone that were blown over.

I twas also mentioned that there had recently been a members tournament at the golf course and the winner wasn’t a member of the golf club. The council voted to reimburse the second place winner Bryan Bruce with $400 since he should have been the winner.

City Clerk Spencer stated that fire dues were due by the end of the month.

Council;members Peggy Carter, Allen Hicks and Murrell along with Rogers,and City Clerk Britney Spencer were present.