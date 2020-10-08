LISTEN TO DOC ROCK ON WEST LAWN – Cedar County Memorial Hospital will be holding their 12th Annual Fundraiser on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on the hospital’s west lawn and terrace. (Alternate weather date: October 22, 2020) The theme this year is “60 Years of Serving” — in conjunction with the 60th Anniversary of the hospital coming up in November.

Tickets are available for the meal for $10 each – featuring Barbeque Chicken Breast, Cheesy Potatoes, Seasoned Green Beans, Cherry Cobbler, and a drink. The tickets will ONLY be sold in advance through Oct. 14, and to-go orders are welcome. Please contact Jeanne Hoagland (417) 876-3410, Terri Heitz (417) 876-3598, Michaela Robertson (417) 876-3059, or the main hospital number at (417) 876-2511 to purchase tickets. Our LIVE ENTERTAINMENT this year will feature “ROCK WITH THE DOC” – with Dr. Andrew Wyant, Krystal Wyant, Ginelle Esry, and Ron Swopes. They will begin performing at 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by the LIVE AUCTION at 6:00 p.m. Auction items include restaurant vouchers and entertainment venues, along with locally crafted items, baked goods and more. Shannon Sewell of Shannon and Associates will be volunteering her auctioneering expertise for us this year. There will also be opportunities on a 50/50 drawing.

Cedar County Memorial Hospital is the ONLY hospital in Cedar County and is a 25-bed, not-for-profit, Critical Access Hospital that opened its doors in 1960. We not only provide in-patient hospital services, but also medical and wellness services through a rural health clinic, an in-home services agency, a rehabilitation center and manage the county’s public health department (one of only two hospitals that provide this service in Missouri). With your support, this year we hope to purchase two Hillrom Centrella Smart beds at an estimated cost of $13,000, as we look to increase comfort and services to better serve our patient population.

PLEASE NOTE: Masks or facial coverings must be worn by all those attending, except when eating, or unless the individual has a health condition prohibiting the wearing of a mask. Six feet social distancing will be observed. We hope that you plan on joining us for the evening to enjoy food, entertainment and friendship.