Hey everyone – here is a listing of the RAFFLE PRIZES that have been donated so far that will be offered at our Sunday, Oct. 2, CCMH Community of Caring event — Hope you are planning to join us!!

Two Kansas City Chiefs tickets to the Sunday evening Nov. 6, 7:20 p.m. match-up against the Tennessee Titans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City donated by the Young Family/Amber Clark, CCMH Social Services

$100 gift certificate to Moore Daddy BBQ donated by Jesse Beaty Hay & Fescue Cutting – Jesse and Leeanne Beaty

Fall wreath created by JuJu’s Custom Creations and donated by our Purchasing Manager, Debbie Rawlings

Three bicycles donated by Apple Bus-First Student, Scott Roe, General Manager; we will be offering one boys bicycle; one girls bicycle and one tiny tots tricycle

$150 gift certificate donated by Bear Arms in El Dorado Springs – the Murrell Family

2-night stay at The Bransinn in Branson

$100 gift card donated by the Emporium in Stockton – Brian Hammons Family

10 square bales of alfalfa hay donated by G.S. Farms – Karl Gallette and Jordan Samples

4 passes to see the Duttons in Branson

$150 gift certificate donated by CCMH a Manager, John Roudebush to the Meat Market located inside Debbie Kay’s

$125 Gift Certificate to Gobblers Roost – donated by Owners, Kent and Kathy Abele

4 Passes to the Botanical Gardens

$700 Value – DeWalt 20V MaxXR 5 Tool Combo Kit (DCK594P2) – donated by Mag Steele LLC – Karl Gallette and Jordan Samples

$100 in Gift Cards from Dollar General in El Dorado Springs – by Brian Bruce, Manager

$100 Gift Certificate from Mike and Joe’s Service donated by CCMH Marketing Specialist, Jeanne Hoagland

$150 Fireworks Basket – donated by CCMH Respiratory Therapy Manager, Tracy Fletcher

$125 Value – One night accommodation at the Cedar Lodge located between El Do and Stockton – donated by Physicians Medical in El Dorado Springs

Gift – donated by The Fix in Stockton – Glenn and Amber Roe

Myra Bag, wall hanging, and Candle – donated by Main St. Vintage & Co in Ft. Scott, KS – Rechelle and Josh McClellan – he’s our Radiology Manager

The Raffle tickets will be $1 each at the event and will be on sale from 12 noon to 4 p.m. – Winners to be drawn at 4 p.m. and do not have to be present to win!