Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Annual El Dorado Springs Community Foundation Grants. Only online applications can be accepted. To apply please go to the following website and search for El Dorado Springs Community Foundation: https://www.grantinterface.com/Process/Apply?urlkey=cfozarksgrants.

Applicants must be a 501-c3 not for profit organization. Applications are being accepted from Oct. 1 through Nov. 15.

A total of $12,000 is available for this year’s round of grants with each applicant being asked to limit requests to $3,000 for each application. Projects that demonstrate a plan to enhance the quality of life for our El Dorado Springs citizens of all ages will be considered.

If you have questions, you may contact Kay Forest at 417-321-4815.