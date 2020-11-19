“The Cedar County Memorial Auxiliary will have their Oinkin’ Spud Benefit and Pie Bake Sale, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at the first Baptist Church, 500 South Main. Stay in your car or home and enjoy a meal consisting of pulled pork/baked potato and cookies.

Meal orders (for pick up or delivery only) are $7 each, at the hospital gift shop or from any auxiliary member.

Whole pie choices while they last, are pecan, pumpkin, peach, apple or cherry cheesecake for a minimum donation of $10.

Donation drawing tickets for the $100 Christmas stocking are $1 each.

Proceeds will be used to purchase another hospital bed in our ongoing goal.

A traffic flow map is on the meal order form. Traffic pattern will start at the corner of Marshall and Main, south east of the First Baptist Church and entering the south parking lot from Marshall then following the guides and signs. Please allow a few minutes to circle the block counter clockwise (all right turns) to the north door so that your meal can be assembled for pick up. No need to leave your car.”