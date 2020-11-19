The El Dorado Springs School District will remain in “Yellow Status” through Thanksgiving weekend. The expected first day of “Green Status” is Monday, November 30.

When students return to in-person learning, masks will be required of all students, K-12. The change in the district’s mask policy is in light of a recent decision by state officials to amend the quarantine rules for school districts. The new rule states:

“If”:

·The school has a mask mandate, and

·All parties in a close contact event were properly masked, and

·The local health department has approved the policy,

“Then”

·Parties identified as a close contact will not be required to quarantine if they are not symptomatic.

The guidance applies only to school contacts.

In light of these state guidelines, the district’s administration and board believes that a mask mandate will keep more students in school and learning. Please reach out to your building offices and your child’s teachers if your child is experiencing learning difficulties. Students are still allowed inside the building by appointment with their teacher.

Meals are still available for pickup at the MS/HS cafeteria daily by calling 417-876-3112 ext 248.