by Melanie Chance

Under the bright lights of the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, an inspiring story of resilience and teamwork unfolded during the MRCA rodeo finals held on October 17-19. Among the standout competitors was Mike Bullard, who, after taking a break to focus on family, made a triumphant return to steer wrestling, capturing the 15th place with his horse, Jughead. Mike Bullard, once hailed as the “Rookie of the Year” in 2006 for his prowess in steer wrestling, stepped away from the arena to dedicate time to his family. “After he was named ‘Rookie of the Year,’ Mike decided he needed to quit and spend more time with our family,” shared Sandy Bullard, Mike’s supportive wife. She continued, “A little over a year ago, Darton Bullard, our son, was persistent that we should start back up again.” This decision led to the establishment of Paw Paw’s Arena, where Mike transformed his passion for the sport into a supportive environment for young cowboys eager to learn. Bullard, the owner of Six Sons Construction, understands the value of hard work and takes immense pride in nurturing the next generation of steer wrestlers.

Steer wrestling, often referred to as bulldogging, thrives on teamwork. It requires a rider referred to as a hazer and a wrestler to collaborate flawlessly. With a team of passionate young cowboys, Mike is committed to honing their skills through one-on-one training sessions, often bringing in industry professionals like Pete Owenby to share insights and strategies.

Before every practice or event, the Bullards emphasize gratitude with a moment of prayer. “Putting God first is our fundamental foundation,” Mike stated. “It centers our thoughts and creates a sense of purpose and unity among us.” Sandy finished. Training for steer wrestling is both physically and mentally demanding, requiring athletes to master timing and technique as they tackle large animals. The sport’s nature also poses risks, but the thrill and sense of accomplishment keep players returning for more. Sandy reflected on the dedication of the young trainees, saying, “These cowboys have been training for just over a year with Mike and Pete. They know to listen to their guidance.”

A crucial part of their training involves the ‘Smarty Steer & Horse,’ a specialized tool designed to simulate bulldogging experiences and enhance strength and skill development. “It has been an essential training tool for us,” noted the Bullards. At the recent MRCA rodeo finals, Mike’s commitment paid off, as several of his trainees also achieved impressive results.

Among them was Kaghan Mays, who rode Boone to an outstanding fourth-place finish and clinched the prestigious Rookie of the Year award in Steer Wrestling. Mays expressed gratitude for Mike’s mentorship, stating, “He makes me feel like he is truly rooting for my success. His willingness to invest his time and effort in me, even though I am not his son, shows how much he cares. He demonstrates his love for the sport and teaches us the importance of being humble in our sportsmanship. He ensures that we give our glory to God because, without God, we would be nothing.”

The Bullard family had even more reasons to celebrate as Darton and Timmy Bullard, the sons of Mike and Sandy, achieved impressive finishes, placing ninth and seventh, respectively. This demonstrated the family’s strong presence in the sport. Looking ahead, the Bullards and their team are preparing for the upcoming URA event in Topeka, Kansas, set for the first weekend in November. Additionally, they are gearing up for competitions organized by the PRCA, the largest and oldest rodeo-sanctioning organization in the world. All cowboys are part of the MFRA, and Six Sons Construction also sponsors them for their finals.

With their resilience and faith leading the way, the Bullards continue to make their mark in the world of steer wrestling, and their plans promise even more extraordinary achievements. As they navigate the road ahead, one thing remains certain: the bonds forged at Paw Paw’s Arena will only grow stronger, supporting dreams of rodeo greatness for years to come.

Picture By Melanie Chance Front row, from left to right: Cowboys pose for a picture. Kaghan Mays, Darton Bullard, Timmy Bullard, Mike Bullard, and Kevin York. Back row: Cord Owenby and Pete Owenby.