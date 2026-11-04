The Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Directors met on Oct. 29, and reviewed the hospital’s September financial report along with updates from Chief Executive Officer Don Carpenter.

Carpenter congratulated Amy Case, Lab Manager, and the laboratory staff on the laboratory’s CLIA inspection. Surveyors were complimentary of lab leadership and staff, and the laboratory achieved recertification of compliance with CLIA.

The final draft of the hospital’s new three-year strategic plan is now prepared for the board’s consideration, following off-site planning meetings in July and September and work with VVV Consultants, LLC.

Carpenter reported that the hospital’s license will be renewed at 15-bed capacity, up from 10 in preparation for anticipated growth. Also notable, the tele-Neurology program is nearly ready to go live in November, a final step before the hospital reapplies for Stroke certification in December. Dr. Del Charbonier will join Cedar County Memorial Hospital on November 30, relocating from Michigan to provide primary care services at Medical Mall Clinic.

Amanda Tyler, RN and Quality Manager was introduced as Interim CNO. Since the September meeting, Jennie Noakes, MSN, RN, has stepped down as Chief Nursing Officer to return to direct patient care as a staff nurse while she pursues further education to become a family nurse practitioner. The hospital has launched a nationwide search for a permanent Chief Nursing Officer.

Tyler reported the successful completion of the biennial evaluation of Medical Mall Clinic to ensure the clinic remains compliant with rural health clinic regulations. Final results will be available for the next board meeting. The board also reviewed the results of the clinic’s previous evaluation, conducted two years ago.

Chief Financial Officer, Carla Gilbert gave the financial report for September. Monthly total gross operating revenue was $4,084,483, compared to $3,022,374 in September 2025. Total net operating revenue was $2,417,362, compared to $1,505,251 in the same month last year. Operating expenses totaled $2,059,892, compared to $1,920,992 in September 2025. The hospital reported an operating profit of $357,470 for the month, compared to an operating loss of $415,740 in September 2025, and a net profit of $397,584, compared to a net loss of $373,876 in September 2025.

The September figures include charges delayed by the August system downtime, which staff entered, coded, and billed during September to catch up. Days Cash on Hand decreased from 115 days in August to 96 days in September.

Chief Operations Officer Matthew Pruitt reported that the MRI CT suite project remains on track for completion by the end of the year, with final inspections scheduled for January and move-in planned for mid-January. He also noted the strong community turnout for the October 19 ribbon cutting at the oncology and infusion center and thanked the community for its support.

Hospital administration proposed moving 2027 board meetings to the last week of the month to allow more time for completing financial statements, as the reports depend on outsourced accounting. Because the change would require an amendment to the bylaws, the board will consider and vote on the proposal at the December meeting. The proposed change would be temporary until the accounting process becomes internally managed.

At the close of open session, the board and guests toured the MRI CT suite, which has now been framed and drywalled.