IT COULD LOOK LIKE THIS – Engineer Kevin McElyea spoke with people at the public hearing about the pool renovation on Monday, March 27. Discussions centered around the splash pad, referred to as a spray ground, the depth of the deep end and whether or not to have a high diving board. The council cannot make a decision about going forward with the pool until after the election on April 4. The city is asking for an extension on a tax that was used to finance the Community Center. It is not a new tax. It is a 1⁄4 cent that citizens are already paying. The extension of the tax is the first step towards pool renovation.