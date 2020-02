Cedar County Democratic Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the courthouse in Stockton.

Shavonne Danner, a retired physician from Kansas City and healthcare professional advocate of Missouri rural communities will be our guest speaker for the evening.

She will prioritize the merits of Medicaid expansion in Missouri. Question about Medicaid Expansion? Bring them to the meeting.

Darrell Martin, Secretary, 296-3754.