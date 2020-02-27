The Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees met Feb. 17 in the hospital classroom and discussed the upcoming April election. The hospital is placing the tax levy back on the ballot.

Michelle Leroux , a candidate for the hospital board, said she and Korissa Perrodin have started a FaceBook page, Committee Supporting the Future of CCMH.

Jeanne Hoagland, CCMH marketing director also addressed the board mentioning the last day to register to vote is March 11, and early voting starts on Feb. 25.

The board agreed that the article featured in the Sun last week should be sent to The Cedar County Republican.

Director of Finance Carla Gilbert gave the preliminary financial statement for January. The total operating revenue was $2,180,587 with operating expenses at $1,252,781. She said after deductions from revenue, the net loss for January was $360,516. Days cash on hand was reported at 205, up from 201 last month.

In the absence of Rob Simon, chief nursing officer, Chris Roe, RN med/surg manager, gave the nursing report. She said the hospital currently has three traveling agency RNs and one agency CNA, all on the night shift.

Brent Bland and Marvin Manring will attend the 47th annual Stockton Chamber of Commerce Banquet and Meeting on March 7.

Present for the meeting were: hospital trustees Judy Renn, Carla Griffin, Brent Bland, Julia Phillips and Marvin Manring, CEO Jana Witt, Gilbert, Chris Roe, Hospital Attorney Bryan Breckenridge and Recording Secretary Terri Heitz