by Melanie Chance

In Cedar County, defendant Matthew Charles from El Dorado Springs is scheduled for a bond hearing on October 30, 2024, at 10:00 AM before Judge Jacob Dawson. Charles appeared in person while in custody for a felony charge. During the proceedings, he was informed of his right to remain silent and his right to seek legal representation, including the option to request a public defender.

In the probable cause statement, it states that Ty Gaither, the Cedar County prosecuting attorney, charges the defendant with the class D felony of possession of child pornography, punishable upon conviction. In the report, it states that the defendant had multiple charges of child pornography. Stay updated on this case by following the El Dorado Sun for further announcements. To report a correction or typo, please email sunpub@centurylink.net. Please include the article info in the subject line of the email.