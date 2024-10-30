I found out the other day from John Beydler’s newest book “Picked Clean” that not all slaves were freed by the Emancipation Proclamation. Nope. Lincoln’s proclamation only affected slaves in the states that seceded from the union. Since Missouri was considered to be a Union State even though some people had slaves. In fact, at the time of the proclamation, there were 91 slaves in Cedar County. No Juneteenth for them.

Maybe next week I’ll know when they did get their freedom.

The Spooktacular was spectacular. Lots of kids, kids in costume, kids with candy.

I’ve seen some lovely pictures of cars at the Senior Center Car Show.

I’ve seen a lot of lovely fall “things.” One of the most spectacular is the Hickory tree in my own yard. Brilliant yellow that comes on fast and leaves just as fast.

Monday, Oct. 28, was Van Gilfoil’s 7th birthday. He is number two grandchild, number one in Louisiana. KSL