El Dorado Springs and the surrounding area students, families, and community members are invited to learn more about an incredible educational trip to Germany, Italy, and Switzerland, departing in the summer of 2028 through EF Educational Tours.

The program offers students a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience diverse European history, culture, and cuisine firsthand. Repeat travelers and families enrolling two or more members receive additional discounts.

An informational parent meeting will be held to discuss the itinerary, pricing, safety protocols, and enrollment details. All interested families are encouraged to attend. The meeting is on Wednesday, April 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the El Dorado Springs High School Library.

This is not a school-sponsored event; however, the chaperone sponsors are Michelle Leroux and Amber Francis, teachers in the El Dorado Springs School District.