The Cedar County Republican Party Central Committee will meetat 4:30 p.m Monday, March 2, in room 5 of the Cedar County Courthouse. The purpose of this meeting is for the preparation of the upcoming 2020 election cycle and the county caucus which will be held Apr. 4 at the Cedar County Courthouse.

Filing for township committeemen and committeewomen will be open starting February 25 and run through March 31. There are no filing fees and the election is part of the August primary. To qualify, you must be a registered voter having lived in your township for one year or more.

If you have any questions, please call Marlon Collins at 417-276-7766

The public is welcome to attend.