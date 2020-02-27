El Dorado Springs Rural Fire due by March 15, 2020.

The City of El Dorado Springs has established the following charges for rural fire service and dues.

Annual renewal charge for present member – $65.

New member or rejoin fee – $75 plus annual charge of $65.

Charges are calculated on the basis of one membership charge of $75 and one annual charge of $65 per individual property or residence. All renewals must be paid by March 15, 2020.

Charges for responding to non-member fires

The City reserves the right to not respond to a non-member fire call. If the City does respond to a non-member fire call, the charges will be calculated as follows:

Responding to a call – $100.

Fighting a structural fire – $500 per hour.

Commercial vehicular or grass fire – $300 per hour

Payments may be made at City Hall, 135 West Spring Street, during normal business hours.