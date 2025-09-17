Presented by

Thrty-three amendments to Constitution have been proposed by the United States Congress and sent to the states for ratification since the Constitution was put into operation on March 4,1789. Twenty-seven of those, having been ratified by the requisite number of states, are part of the Constitution. The first ten amendments were adopted and ratified simultaneously and are known collectively as the Bill of Rights.

1st Freedom of Speech, Religion, Assembly Press

2nd Right to Bear Arms

3rd Quartering Soldiers

4th Search and Seizure

5th Habeas Corpus

6th Speedy Trial

7th Trial by Jury

8th Cruel and Unusual Punishment

9th All individual rights may not be listed

10th Powers not given to government belong to the states or individuals

The Constitution of the United States is the oldest and longest-standing written and codified national constitution in force in the world.