Elizabeth Carey DAR Chapter
Thrty-three amendments to Constitution have been proposed by the United States Congress and sent to the states for ratification since the Constitution was put into operation on March 4,1789. Twenty-seven of those, having been ratified by the requisite number of states, are part of the Constitution. The first ten amendments were adopted and ratified simultaneously and are known collectively as the Bill of Rights.
1st Freedom of Speech, Religion, Assembly Press
2nd Right to Bear Arms
3rd Quartering Soldiers
4th Search and Seizure
5th Habeas Corpus
6th Speedy Trial
7th Trial by Jury
8th Cruel and Unusual Punishment
9th All individual rights may not be listed
10th Powers not given to government belong to the states or individuals
The Constitution of the United States is the oldest and longest-standing written and codified national constitution in force in the world.
