Elevate Cedar County, the organization that started several months ago, has changed their name to Rock Bottom Missions due to the cost of becoming affiliated with the Elevate program.

Angie Williams with the group was at City Council meeting on Monday, Sept. 15.

She said the group appreciated the city allowing them to use the downstairs of the old Community building and wanted to expand upstairs and provide showers and a warming shelter. She said that the project had secured commitments from several highly qualified individuals who have volunteered their time and expertise to make renovations.

Woods said that Rock Bottom Missions is actively developing a workforce program designed to empower individuals to overcome poverty.

The council took no action.

Kristi and Darren Toliver, owners of Snodgrass Greenhouse, were present to talk about the suggestion of making Twyman a one way street. She said that she and her husband re-opened the business in 2023 and have made many changes including Main Street Coffee. They added a drive -through off of Twyman. When they opened in 2023 Kristie was the only employee. Today they have 15 part time employees.

She said that implementing Twyman as one way even one or two hours a day would effect their business, the business they built to serve the community,

In other business the council allowed Rachel Dalton to use the Old Community Building to take free senior pictures. It is something she does every year and asked the council to wave the fee for using the building. They did.

The council also approved a contract between the city and an archaeological monitoring service during the construction of the municipal pool. They also approved tax collection contract with the Cedar County Collector and commission. And approved an ordinance annexing certain adjacent territory in to the City of El Dorado Springs.

Pat Taylor with the DAR received a recognition plaque from State Senator Sandy Crawford for her work with Constitution Week,

There was a discussion of the budget.

All council members were present: Peggy Carter, Allen Hicks, Gabby Kennitt, Nathan Murrell and Alvan Reasoner. City Manager Bruce Rogers was present along with City Clerk Britney Spencer.