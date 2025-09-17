The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Focus on Bridges program has advanced as a finalist in the 2025 America’s Transportation Awards competition. The project, which took first place in the regional competition, is now in the running for the top two prizes: the Grand Prize and the People’s Choice Award, the latter of which is determined by public online voting.

The Focus on Bridges program was launched in 2019 to repair or replace 250 of the state’s worst bridges, most located in rural, agricultural-dependent areas. All 250 bridges were improved within four years, ensuring reliable transportation and supporting Missouri’s top industry – agriculture – while strengthening the long-term resilience of rural areas.

“This program is a shining example of what collaboration can bring to the travelers of Missouri, as it wouldn’t have been possible without the governor, our state lawmakers, and the construction industry who helped bring it to life,” MoDOT Director Ed Hassinger said. “The result is 250 new and improved bridges serving communities in every corner of the state for years to come.”

The program was launched by a $50 million General Revenue investment by the Missouri General Assembly and governor. Additionally, MoDOT received an $81.2 million federal grant that allowed the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to issue $301 million in bonds for the program that would be paid back with General Revenue, also approved by the legislature and the governor. The innovative funding approach freed up $301 million from the state’s transportation program to be used on other projects.

Voting for the People’s Choice Award is live until Nov. 17, and the winning projects will be announced afterward at the annual meeting of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. Each winning project will receive $10,000 to donate to a transportation-related scholarship fund or charitable cause of their choice. To vote for the Focus on Bridges program, visit: https://transportationawards.secure-platform.com/a/gallery/rounds/44/vote/5138. Individuals can cast a vote each day until voting closes.