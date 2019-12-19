This holiday season don’t let the spirit of giving lull you into giving burglars, muggers and pickpockets a better chance to do their dirty work. Here are some tips on how to celebrate safely this holiday season:

If you are traveling:

• Get an automatic timer for your house lights.

• Ask a neighbor to watch your home, shovel snow, and park in the driveway from time to time.

• Don’t forget to have mail and newspaper delivery stopped. If it piles up, it’s a sure sign you’re gone.

• Turn on lights and a radio or TV so it looks like someone’s home. When you’re out for the evening be extra cautious about locking doors and windows when you leave, even if it’s just for a few minutes. • Don’t display gifts where they can be seen from outside.

If you are shopping:

• Stay alert and be aware of what’s going on around you.

• Park in a well-lighted space, and be sure to lock the car, close the windows, and hide shopping bags and gifts in the trunk.

• Avoid carrying large amounts of cash; pay with a check or credit card whenever possible.

• Deter pickpockets and purse-snatchers. Don’t overburden yourself with packages. Be extra careful with purses and wallets. Carry a purse close to your body, not dangling by the straps. Put a wallet in an inside coat or front pants pocket.

• Shopping with kids? Teach them to go to a store clerk or security guard if you get separated.

Protect your vehicle:

• Always lock your vehicle and store all items out of sight. Breaking into an empty car isn’t worth a thief’s time. However, anything left in plain view—from your holiday gifts to spare change, sunglasses, CDs, cell phones or briefcases—may tempt a thief.

• Help prevent your vehicle from being stolen by always locking your car and using anti-theft devices. Although it’s cold, never leave your vehicle running while you run inside your home or a store—even if for only a minute or two.

Remember when going to holiday parties and family events do not drink alcoholic beverages then drive a motor vehicle. this can be dangerous for you, your loved ones and others on the roadway and it is a violation of law. If you plan to drink alcoholic beverages please make arrangements for a safe way home or a place to stay. Don’t destroy someone’s holidays by driving while intoxicated.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. From the El Dorado Springs Police Department, we wish you and yours a very safe and happy holiday season.

Respectfully,

Jarrod Schiereck, Chief of Police