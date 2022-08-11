The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce has moved from its location at the corner of Hwys. 54 and 32 and now sits at the corner of Hwys. 54 and 82, closer to the hub of business in El Dorado Springs. Executive Secretary Kathy Grant (pictured) says, “The board decided on the move because the property, owned Harold Fugate, is for sale. We were thinking about the future and also looking at a place that might be more visible. I think it is a good move for the chamber’s visibility.

On Saturday night of the El Dorado picnic those that had worked for Bureau of Land Management from El Dorado Springs gathered for a reunion photo.

Kneeling from left: Byron Hamilton, Delbert Bybee, Bob Clifford; front row from left: buddy Brower, Bernie Brower, Raymond Fleishman, Daryl Mays, Larry West, Don Witt, Lovi Gilbert, Scott Witt, Ray Hackleman, Bennie Brower;second row from left: Harold Simmons, Larry Hoover, Claude Hoffman, Mike Bush, Scott Lutes, Randy Schwalm, Gary Collins, Bob Stacy, Kurt Leaver; back row from left: Paul Reeses, Bill Bishop, Terry Spencer, Gary Speight, Doug Fugate, Kent Maris, Sam Eaves.



Grant said, “The building is owned by Kenny Hacker. He has been phenomenal in helping us get set-up. We have about the half the space and more than twice the visibility. We don’t have the conference space, like we did for meetings, etc”.

Grant really likes the new space. “I get to see more traffic. I’ve had more people stop in the last week or so than I have in the last month at the other place. There is a lot of curiosity.”

“I’ve had several people moving to the community come in and they’ve told me it is so good to have a chamber of commerce.”

New address is 102 W Hwy 54 right next to the neon El Dorado Springs sign. They have the same phone number, same website and same email.