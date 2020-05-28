The City of El Dorado Springs was given a clean opinion by Jon Cummings from KPM. During the audit is was noted that sales tax revenue was down. In a later conversation with City Manager Bruce Rogers, he said that he thought that was partly due to the closing of Shopko.

Rogers also reported on the bad smell that occasionally wafts through town. He said it originates with the sewer plant pre-treatment lagoon. Some of the diffusors have failed and will need to be replaced.

Rogers also reported on the chlorination treatment of the water saying the it should be complete in two or three weeks.

Along with Rogers, City Clerk Kandi Baldwin and Councilmen Brett Entrikin, Jim Luster, Nathan Murrell, Nick Bland and Mayor Cory Gayman were present.