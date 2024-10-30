A brief Council meeting on Oct. 21 began with a prayer by Rev. Jack Daniel. All council members were present: Logan Friar, Allen Hicks, Gabby Kinnett, Nathan Murrell and Alvan Reasoner as well as City Manager Bruce Rogers and City Clerk Kandi Rotert.

Kinnett said she had heard people speaking positively about changes in the police department.

Rogers reported that bids were out with three companies for the clarifier at the sewer plant. The bids would be opened on Nov. 4.

After a few questions directed at the city clerk by Friar and Murrell. The meeting adjourned,

At an Executive Session on Wednesday, Oct 23, at 5:30 to discuss personnel matters.

During that meeting the council voted to terminate the employment of Kandi Rotert. Mrs. Rotert held the positions of City Clerk; Nathan Murrell – yes; Gabby Kinnett – No; Allen Hicks – yes: Logan Friar – yes; Alvan Reasoner – yes.