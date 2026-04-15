Mark your calendars for Friday and Saturday, April 24 and 25, for this annual Spring event.

Register your sale with the Chamber of Commerce either by text or phone call- 417-876-4154;email – director@eldoradospringschamber.com; or in person – 102 W 54 Highway.

If you register with the Chamber of Commerce, there is no fee to the city.

Those registered will be listed on Facebook and on the Sun’s city map which will run in the El DOrado Springs Sun and on April 23.

Deadline to enter is Friday, April 17, 2026.