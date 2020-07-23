Whether it was fears of the Covid 19 virus or a combination of that and the heat, attendance at the 2020 El Dorado Springs Picnic was down about 40% according to an estimate by El Dorado Springs City Manager Bruce Rogers.

All you had to do was look at the lawn chairs normally set up in the northeast corner of the Park days ahead of time. There is usually not space for another chair as families stake out their space they have used for years. This time there were lots of blank spaces.

Rogers said that during the Picnic he talked to the proprietors of several booths. Some said their sales were down about 10 to 20%. Some said 50%.

Rogers said the carnival company grossed about $40,000. He said that last year the carnival company grossed about $70,000.