Citizens Memorial Hospital has named Staci Rogers, M.D., as its new chief medical officer. In this role, Dr. Rogers will lead clinical strategy, oversee patient safety efforts and guide medical innovation across the CMH system.

She will replace Ron Evans, M.D., who will retire in January 2026 after serving eight years as chief medical officer and 33 years at Bolivar Family Care Center as a family practice physician. Dr. Rogers will join CMH on Jan. 5, 2026.

Dr. Rogers brings more than 21 years of health care experience, including 11 years in leadership. She most recently served as chief transformation officer at CoxHealth in Springfield, where she led systemwide projects that prioritized clinical initiatives and connected organizational resources, teams and data to improve patient care and operational efficiency. Her work focused on removing barriers to care and strengthening collaboration among physicians, nurses and administrative staff.

As chief medical officer, Dr. Rogers will help CMH expand access to care in rural communities, support physician engagement and advance clinical operations. As a member of the executive team, she will also work with executive and medical staff leaders to prepare the organization for future growth and uphold CMH’s commitment to high-quality, patient-centered care.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Rogers to our leadership team,” said Michael Calhoun, CEO and executive director of Citizens Memorial Hospital and the CMH Foundation. “Her experience leading organizational change and aligning strategy, operations and technology will be valuable as we continue improving care for the patients we serve throughout the region.”

Dr. Rogers said she is looking forward to building on CMH’s strong foundation. “I’m excited to join CMH and work alongside a dedicated group of clinicians and staff,” she said. “Together, we will continue to strengthen patient care and explore new ways to support the health needs of our rural communities.”

Dr. Rogers is an obstetrics and gynecology physician and has worked at CoxHealth for 17 years. She earned her medical degree from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at The Ohio State University College of Medicine. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

She is also active in community organizations across southwest Missouri, serving on the Care to Learn board of directors in Springfield and as a board member at her church.

