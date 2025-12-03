From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is once again reminding residents to keep their guard up after reports surfaced that scammers are now masquerading as the sheriff’s office itself — right down to spoofing the department’s official phone number.

According to the sheriff’s office, callers posing as law enforcement officers have been contacting citizens in an attempt to obtain personal information, demand payments, or threaten legal consequences. Officials say the scheme isn’t new, but it’s making the rounds again with renewed determination.

In what has become a familiar refrain, the sheriff’s office stressed that it does not call residents to demand money, request personal or financial information, or threaten arrest for failure to pay. Deputies also noted that no legitimate agency accepts fines or fees in the form of gift cards — despite scammers’ continued enthusiasm for them.

The deceptive practice known as phone spoofing allows scammers to manipulate the caller ID to make it appear the call is from the sheriff’s office. Authorities say it’s a tactic specifically designed to intimidate citizens into complying.

While the department may be growing weary of issuing these warnings, officials emphasized that they will continue issuing them as long as scammers keep trying.

Residents with questions or concerns may contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office directly at 417-646-2565.