From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Vernon County began December with its first snowfall of the season, prompting local officials to issue fire safety reminders as temperatures continue to drop.

Sheriff Jason Buehler said residential fires have risen across the county, and he is urging residents to take extra precautions as more people rely on heaters, fireplaces, and wood-burning stoves.

“With the cooler weather this time of year, we want everyone to stay warm, but we also want them to stay safe,” Buehler said in a social media post last month. “Residential fires have increased in Vernon County, so now is a good time to review basic fire-safety steps.”

In his message, Buehler highlighted several key concerns that commonly lead to winter house fires.

“Please be mindful of radiant heaters and small space heaters,” he wrote. “Keep items away from them that could ignite and always read the instructions before using an extension cord.” He also reminded residents to ensure flues and chimneys are cleaned before using wood-burning stoves and encouraged families to install carbon monoxide detectors. “It is always a good idea to have a fire extinguisher on hand,” he added.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fires during the winter months. The association reports that more than half of heating-related fires begin when flammable materials—such as bedding, furniture, or clothing—are placed too close to a heat source. Regular chimney maintenance, proper use of extension cords, and working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors significantly reduce the risk.

As Vernon County and surrounding residents settle into the winter season, Sheriff Buehler said the goal is simple: prevention.

“We want everyone to enjoy this time of year safely,” he said. “A few minutes of preparation can save a home and save a life.”