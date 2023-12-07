PARENT AS TEACHERS DIRECTOR SELECTED AS A COMMUNITY LEADER – El Dorado Springs R-2 School District Parents as Teachers Director, Jennifer Caldwell is selected as a Community Leader for Southwest Missouri by DESE Office of Childhood & United 4 Children.

Community Leaders provide resources in a designated area in Missouri with a focus on supporting families with children birth to age five. This coordinated support system is designed to ensure families have the knowledge and resources to make informed decisions about the safety, health and education of their children. Community Leaders are located throughout the state to improve access for Missouri families and children.

The ultimate goal of community leaders is to create a coordinated system of Early Care & Education Connections with a place for every family to access resources and services that promote safe and healthy learning environments for young children.