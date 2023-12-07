The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, encourages community members to wrap up the year by saving lives. Give the gift of life at the blood drive in El Dorado on Thursday, Dec. 7. Donors will receive a limited-edition cozy fleece blanket, while supplies last.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donors provide all the blood for patients at Cedar County Memorial Hospital, Citizens Memorial Hospital, as well as over 40 other healthcare facilities across the Ozarks. El Dorado Springs area residents will have the opportunity to donate at the following location:

El Dorado Springs

Community Blood Drive

Church of Christ – Fellowship Hall

302 E. Hospital Road, El Dorado Springs

Thursday, December 7 – 12 to 6 p.m.

“We tend to see an increase in the need for blood in the winter months and around the holidays,” CBCO Media Relations Representative Michelle Teter said. “With just an hour of your time, you can give the best gift this holiday season, the gift of life. Your gift is one a hospital patient will never forget. One day, it might be your own loved one who needs a blood transfusion. Please consider making a blood donation appointment today.”

On behalf of local hospital patients, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks thanks blood donors from across the region for giving life to your community.

To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/ or by calling 417-227-5006.