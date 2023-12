Dec. 7 – How the Grinch Stole Christmas at the Library for ages 3-6

Dec. 7 – 14 – Grinch Games and STEAM kits at the Library for school age children

Dec. 8 – Hallmark Night at the Museum 6:30 – 8

Dec. 9 – Tractor Supply opens

Holiday Mart – 220 N. Main Street – Spring City Parlor

El Dorado Springs Christmas parade starts at 3

Big Rigs and Chili – First Christian church

Dec 15 – 23 – Lights of Galilee 6 – 9