The Humansville R-IV School District confirmed its high school baseball team was involved in a single-vehicle wreck Friday night, Aug. 29, near Stoutland. Minor injuries were reported.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the wreck occurred at 8:24 p.m. on Highway 7 at Route T in Camden County. A 24-year-old man driving a 2025 Ford Transit 3500 allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign, crossed the roadway, struck a sign and a tree, and overturned.

Six juveniles — a 14-year-old, two 15-year-olds, two 16-year-olds, and a 17-year-old — were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries. Four were taken by ambulance and two by private vehicle. Troopers noted that only one of the juveniles was wearing a seatbelt.

The district addressed the incident the following day with a statement on its official Facebook page:

“Last night our baseball team was involved in an accident near Stoutland. We are so happy to report all players have been released from the hospital and are home. Thank you to everyone for your prayers, assistance on the scene, and helping take care of our kids.”

In the hours after the wreck, many residents first learned of the accident on local social media groups. Some expressed concern that posts circulated before families had been fully notified, while others said the rapid sharing was how they were made aware and able to pray for and support those involved.

By the next morning, relief spread across the community as word came that all players had been released from hospitals. Many have since expressed gratitude for first responders, medical staff, and community members who assisted at the scene and afterward.

