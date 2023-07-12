All members of the El Dorado Springs City Council we’re present for the July 5 meeting. Nathan Murrell. Gabby Kinnett, Allen Rick and Logan Friar accepted Mayor Cory Gayman’s resignation as follows:

Honorable Council Members, City Manager, City Clerk,

This letter is to serve as my resignation from the city council of the City of El Dorado Springs effective today, June 30, 3023.

The duties of serving as a council member for the past five years is something to which I’ve given great respect and admiration. I was honored and humbled to be appointed by the council members and then twice elected by the citizens. I believe the current council is strong and diverse with a wide range of experience and perspective. I believe in this current council. I know that you will lead this city in a positive direction. Currently, y family is in process of moving outside of the city which will disqualify me from holding the seat. However, I am extremely encouraged by the recent interest form the community to become council members. With several candidates in the last election and multiple applications in the most recent appointment, I am confident you will find a new member that will work cooperatively to keep El Dorado Springs a great place to live.

El Dorado Springs has always been my home. I appreciate the opportunity to have been part of its history and will enjoy watching it continue to succeed in the future.

Respectfully,

J. Cory Gayman

City manager Bruce Rogers said that the recently passed zoning ordinance needed ti be amended. The request came from Tractor Supply. When the city did the first conditional use permit, Tractor Supply was not interested in veterinarian services and now they are.

The council also approved a resolution approving the conditional use permit for Texas HN Management, LLC.

The council approved the engagement of Sister Lucille and Rising Sun TKD to perform at the Picnic on July 22.

Rogers said that the Lions Club Fountain in the Park should be fully repaired by the Picnic.

Councilman Logan Friar presented his ideas for for cutting down on the number of nuisance properties. After his presentation, the council decided that it would be better to talk about it further when Police Chief Jarrod Schierek was able to attend the meeting.