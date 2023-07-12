Special edition T-Shirts will be here on July 19

The El Dorado Springs Sun limited edition of the 142th Picnic T-shirt will arrive on Wednesday, July 19. Since there will only be 50 of them with only so many of each size: small to 2XL, we encourage you to preorder and pay in advance. Shirts are $25. 2XL are $2 more. These are one-of-kind and only available for this Picnic. They are Comfort Color which is 100% Ring Spun pigment dyed cotton. It won’t shrink in the wash and actually keeps looking new time after time – comfortable & lasts forever.

Pick up will be at the Sun Newspaper, 125 N Main.