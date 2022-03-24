During the regular El Dorado Springs City Council meeting on Monday, March 21, Gabby Kinnett was appointed by the City Council to replace Councilman Brett Entrikin who has moved out of the city. She was appointed to complete the vacant term as a member of the El Dorado Springs City Council expiring April 2024.

Present for the meeting were councilmen Jim Luster, Nick Bland and Corey Gayman acting as mayor. Also present were City Clerk Kandi Baldwin and City Manager Bruce Rogers.

Turner Fugate representing the 54 Cruisers Car Club asked the council to let the club use Main and Spring Streets for their annual car show on May 14. The council approved the request. He said the car club had given $73,000 to the community over the past 29 years.

Sheila Benham and Amber Francis representing the R-II School Fine Arts Council asked to use the upstairs of the Old Community Building for their second annual Fine Arts Gala on Friday, April 1. They also asked for permission for crafters who will set up in the Park on Saturday, to be allowed to sell their crafts in the Park. The council approved both requests.

The council approved the engagement of Eastern Heights to perform on Thursday, July 21, at the Picnic for $3,200. They also approved the engagement of The Girls Next Door for Saturday, July 23, for $1,200.

Baldwin said that the first sign-up day for the summer ball leagues will be on Thursday, March 31. She said the youngest players have to be five years-old by that date.