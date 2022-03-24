GROUND BREAKING FOR NEW LIBRARY – The Cedar County Board of Trustees announced readiness to begin new library building project and thanked the community for their support and generosity making this project possible.

The Board thanked El Dorado Springs City leadership for their support and cooperation through the years as well as Carol Butts who donated the adjoining real estate lot just north of the current library.

Chris Ball from Ball Architects, Springfield, was recognized for his work in helping design the new building and contractor, John Hunter from Westport Construction Clinton, was introduced.

Plans are to begin construction very soon. Building materials are scheduled to arrive in April and plans are to be in a new library facility before next winter.

The new building will be approximately 5,600 square feet in size and will face the south with parking lot being built where the current library building is located. Cedar County Library property will spread along Main Street from Fields Blvd. to Poplar Street.

Pictured from left: Carole Rickman, Carol Butts, Larry Nottingham, Kent Fortney, Kay Forest and Library Director Tiffany Scrogham.

JONES RECOGNIZED FOR HELPING TO PRESERVE COUNTY RECORDS – At the ground breaking for the new library last Thursday, Janet Jones (left) was recognized by Circuit Clerk Melinda Gumm and Deputy Clerk Sarah Turner for spending the last seven years driving to Stockton and working to preserve old Cedar County Records.

Jones said the she and her cousin, Janice Manning, took them out of the boxes, file cabinets or whatever they were in and went through each file, straightened and put them in order so they could be microfilmed. Jones and Manning worked with probate records and circuit court records.

Jones was given a set of disks in appreciation for her work. The records have to be 50 years old before they can be made public. The first records were dated from the early 1800’s.

She said that while working on the project she found her great-grandfather’s will and probate records from 1878.