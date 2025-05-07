The El Dorado Springs City Council, with a unanimous vote designated El Dorado Springs as a Blue Shield City.

All councilmembers were present: Peggy Carter, Allen Hicks, Gabby Kinnett, Mayor Nathan Murrell and Alvan Reasoner

City Manager Bruce Rogers and City Clerk Britney Spenser were also present.

Police Chief Brett Dawn explains the advantages of being a Blue Shield City.

The council also approved a resolution appointing Kylie Hutsell as Treasurer.

Waylon Mueller with KPM Auditing firm gave the city the highest grade possible.

Rogers said the city was getting the pool ready for the summer season He said that Clayton Collins would be the pool manager, but there was no date for the pool opening as yet.

RESOLUTION 25-07

A RESOLUTION TO DESIGNATE THE CITY OF EL DORADO SPRINGS AS A BLUE SHIELD CITY AS OFFERED BY THE STATE OF MISSOURI

WHEREAS, the State of Missouri through Governor Michael Kehoe has offered Missouri cities an opportunity to be designated as Blue Shield cities. This new State program requires EL DORADO SPRINGS to commit to public safety in several ways to support their Police Department and to lower violent crime. The criteria for designation are as follows:

Passage of a Resolution demonstrating a commitment to public safety, including reducing violent crime in EL DORADO SPRINGS

Extraordinary investments in public safety funding

Community policing initiatives or local partnerships to invest in and/or improve public safety

Law enforcement officer recruitment and retention program

Demonstrated effectiveness in reducing crime or innovative programs that attempt to reduce crime

Participates in regional anti-crime task forces, or commitment to be a willing partner with these in the future

Compliance with Missouri’s crime reporting and traffic stop data requirements and other related issues

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EL DORADO SPRINGS, MISSOURI, as follows:

Section 1. The El Dorado Springs City Council approves the application and participation in the Missouri Blue Shield Program. The Mayor, is hereby authorized to execute the Resolution and to take any and all actions and to execute such additional documentsas necessary, desirable, convenient or prudent in order to carry out the intent of this legislation.

Section 2. This Resolution shall be in full force and take effect from and after the date of its final passage by the City Council.

PASSED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EL DORADO SPRINGS, MISSOURI, THIS 5th DAY OF May, 2025.

__________________________

Nathan Murrell,

Mayor

ATTEST:

______________________________

Britney Spencer, City Clerk