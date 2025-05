We will sell Memorial Day flowers at the old DASH Floor Covering building, 211 and 213 S. Main in El Dorado Springs.

Come by and see us for a flower arrangement for your loved one’s headstone. We will be here from May 8-24. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.