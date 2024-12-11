El Dorado Springs Fire Chief Bob Floyd approached the El Dorado Springs City Council at their regular council meeting, Monday, Dec.9, to request their approval in trading a city utility truck for an older ambulance from the Cedar County Ambulance district. Floyd said that the straight trade would benefit both departments. He said the truck would be a good utility vehicle for the ambulance district and the older ambulance, which is air conditioned ,could be used to cool off fire fighters when fighting an intense blaze,

The council unanimously approved the exchange.

According to Ambulance Board President Rusty Norval, the Cedar County Ambulance District will take over full operation of the ambulance district from CMH as of April 1.

When asked why, Norval replied “It was time.”

Council members Allen Hicks, Gabby Kinnett, Mayor Nathan Murrell ad Alvan Reasoner were present along with City Manager Bruce Rogers and acting City Clerk Britney Spencer. Councilman Logan Friar was absent.

Paul Miller approached the council and asked permission to building six more hangers at the airport. Roger mentioned that the city owned the ground at the airport but not the hangers or the house. The council authorized Rogers to go ahead with and proceed with a contract for the airport. Miller was given permission to build the hangers. He said that the airport was very valuable to the city. There was some discussion about making fuel available to the airplanes at the city airport as well as being a fueling station for other craft.

The council approved an engagement letter for independent auditing services with KPM CPAs and Advisors.

Santa Claus is coming to town!

The council passed a resolution approving a contract for a sanitary sewer clarifier rebuild with the Kenny Singer Construction Company.

The council passed on the first and final reading an ordinance amending section 2-173 of the city ordinance of the city of El dorado Springs. The amended ordinance reads:

Section 2-173 “The City Clerk shall, among other duties, keep the journal, of the proceeding of the city council. He shall safely and properly keep all records and papers belonging to the city which may be entrusted to his care. He shall be the general accountant of the city, and generally shall perform all duties required of him by ordinance or orders of the council under the direct supervision and instruction of the city manager. He is empowered to administer official oaths, and also oaths to person certifying to demands or claims against the city.”

The council went into closed session.