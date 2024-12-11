From the Cedar County Newsroom

Scott Robert Bryson, a former resident of Humansville who now lives in Bolivar, was arrested on December 6, 2024, and is being held at the Cedar County Jail. An arrest warrant had been issued for Bryson, who is facing felony charges for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Bryson will make his initial appearance in front of Judge Dawson on Tuesday, December 10.

According to court documents, he is currently being held on a cash or surety bond set at $5,000. Residents are reminded of the importance of adhering to legal requirements regarding sex offender registration for the safety of the community. Stay updated on this case by subscribing to The El Dorado Sun. To report a correction or typo, please email sunpub@centurylink.net. Please include the article info in the subject line of the email.