El Dorado Springs Police Chief, Jarrod Schiereck, as of Dec 21 submitted his letter of resignation effective Jan. 3, 2024. Schiereck has served the Department for 23 years, with the last 13 years as Police Chief. Schiereck has accepted a position with another law enforcement agency. He is going to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy.

He said that he appreciates the opportunity he has had to serve the citizens of EL Dorado Springs and has enjoyed the challenges of being Police Chief for the past 13 years.